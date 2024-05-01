Overcast 48°

Christine Wilson Wins Her Second $1M Lottery Jackpot

Christine Wilson may be the luckiest person in Massachusetts. 

Christine Wilson poses with her two $1 million checks that she won playing the Massachusetts State Lottery in less than three months. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Winning one $1 million jackpot wasn't enough for the Attleboro woman who picked up her second seven-figure win last month, just 10 weeks after her first big win. 

Wilson won her first jackpot playing the $50 scratch-off game “Lifetime Millions" on February 23. She won a second $1 million prize on a $10 "100X Cash" ticket. 

Wilson chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 rather than the annuity. She plans to put her winnings into a savings account. 

She bought her latest winning ticket at Family Food Mart at 660 East St. in Mansfield. Her first ticket was purchased at Discount Liquors at 30 Chauncy St. in Mansfield. 

Both stores will get a $10,000 bonus for the sales. 

