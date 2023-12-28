Light Rain Fog/Mist 48°

Card Skimmer Found At Needham Grocery Store, Police Issue Warning

Needham police are asking anyone who shopped at Sudbury Farms grocery store between Dec. 16 and Christmas Eve to monitor their credit and debit card balances after a skimming device was found on a self-checkout lane. 

The credit card skimmer was found at the Sudbury Farms grocery store in Needham.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Needham Police
Josh Lanier
The device, which looks like a typical credit card acceptor, is placed over the store's device and steals the information of any card swiped through it. 

Similar devices have been found in Roche Brothers stores in Wellesley, Natick, Weston, Sudbury, and Cambridge, Needham police said. 

Police are investigating who placed the skimmer but have asked residents to be vigilant when shopping and report any suspicious activity on their credit cards. 

Officers said the safest way to pay for items with a credit card is to just insert the chip or use the tap feature. 

