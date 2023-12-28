Card Skimmer Found At Needham Grocery Store, Police Issue Warning

The device, which looks like a typical credit card acceptor, is placed over the store's device and steals the information of any card swiped through it.

Similar devices have been found in Roche Brothers stores in Wellesley, Natick, Weston, Sudbury, and Cambridge, Needham police said.

Police are investigating who placed the skimmer but have asked residents to be vigilant when shopping and report any suspicious activity on their credit cards.

Officers said the safest way to pay for items with a credit card is to just insert the chip or use the tap feature.

