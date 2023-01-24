Big D's Neponset Cafe In Canton Closing After More Than 70 Years Of Service

A popular pizza spot in one town south of Boston with more than 70 years of experience is getting ready to close its doors.

Co-owner of Big D's Neponset Cafe in Canton Gary Titus confirmed the restaurant's closure on his Facebook, with many people commenting with quandaries about the cafe's fate.

"Sorry to see it closing," one person wrote. "Have find another place to go to when I come up there."

"A lot of personal and family memories," another person wrote. "It will be missed."

The news of Big D's closure was further solidified by WGBH's Henry Santoro, who re-tweeted Marc Hurwitz's post saying how his family worked at Big D's for "decades."

Big D's, which is best known for its bar pizza, first opened in 1949, Boston Restaurant Talk reports. The cafe also serves items like quahogs, clam chowder, burgers, hot dogs, wings and steak tips.

"Best pub grub/pizza around and AWESOME atmosphere and Ice Cold drafts," one reviewer wrote on Big D's Facebook page.

"Great prices and very good selection of food options as well as bar," another reviewer wrote.

So far there is no official date for when Big D's will close.

