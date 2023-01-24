Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: LEGO Moving North American Headquarters From Connecticut To Boston
Business

Big D's Neponset Cafe In Canton Closing After More Than 70 Years Of Service

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Big D's Neponset Cafe is located at 497 Washington Street in Canton
Big D's Neponset Cafe is located at 497 Washington Street in Canton Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A popular pizza spot in one town south of Boston with more than 70 years of experience is getting ready to close its doors. 

Co-owner of Big D's Neponset Cafe in Canton Gary Titus confirmed the restaurant's closure on his Facebook, with many people commenting with quandaries about the cafe's fate.

"Sorry to see it closing," one person wrote. "Have find another place to go to when I come up there."

"A lot of personal and family memories," another person wrote. "It will be missed."

The news of Big D's closure was further solidified by WGBH's Henry Santoro, who re-tweeted Marc Hurwitz's post saying how his family worked at Big D's for "decades." 

Big D's, which is best known for its bar pizza, first opened in 1949, Boston Restaurant Talk reports. The cafe also serves items like quahogs, clam chowder, burgers, hot dogs, wings and steak tips. 

"Best pub grub/pizza around and AWESOME atmosphere and Ice Cold drafts," one reviewer wrote on Big D's Facebook page

"Great prices and very good selection of food options as well as bar," another reviewer wrote.

So far there is no official date for when Big D's will close. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.