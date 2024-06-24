Alex Neumeier is charged with operating under the influence — drugs, negligent operation, and trafficking in a Class B drug over 100 grams, the Cohasset police said.

Officers were called to the King Street Dunkin' on Tuesday, June 18, after Neumeier slammed into another car in the drive-thru. Witnesses said they believed Neumeier was having a seizure as his vehicle remained in drive and the wheels were spinning after the hit, authorities said.

As police provided medical aid, officers found a crack pipe beneath the driver's seat of his truck and a "large amount of white powder" inside the vehicle, Cohasset police said.

Paramedics took Neumeier to South Shore Hospital for treatment, where he was later released and arraigned, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.