Witnesses Thought Alex Neumeier Was Having A Seizure

Police have charged a 28-year-old Halifax man after police found a crack pipe and cocaine in his truck after he crashed into another car in the drive-thru at a Cohasset Dunkin' last week, authorities said. 

Alex Neumeier was arrested after crashing into the back of a Ford Bronco at a Dunkin' drive-thru last week. 

 Photo Credit: Cohasset Police Department
Alex Neumeier is charged with operating under the influence — drugs, negligent operation, and trafficking in a Class B drug over 100 grams, the Cohasset police said. 

Officers were called to the King Street Dunkin' on Tuesday, June 18, after Neumeier slammed into another car in the drive-thru. Witnesses said they believed Neumeier was having a seizure as his vehicle remained in drive and the wheels were spinning after the hit, authorities said. 

As police provided medical aid, officers found a crack pipe beneath the driver's seat of his truck and a "large amount of white powder" inside the vehicle, Cohasset police said. 

Paramedics took Neumeier to South Shore Hospital for treatment, where he was later released and arraigned, police said. 

