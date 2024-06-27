$100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Appropriately Named Weymouth Store

The $100,000 prize was collected on Wednesday, June 26, after the winner correctly guessed the five numbers in the daily Mass Cash drawing. On Thursday, those were: 2, 5, 6, 8, 19.

The winner's name was not announced.

The ticket was sold at the appropriately named Butts & Bets II in Weymouth at 99 Pleasant St. The store will get a $1,000 reward for the sale.

The jackpot was the biggest of the day on Wednesday. There were 519 people who won $600 or more in the state lottery. Click here to see a list of winners.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.