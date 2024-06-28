$100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Hanover

They won the six-figure prize by playing the $30 scratch-off game "$15,000,000 Money Maker." The winner claimed the ticket on Thursday, June 27. It was the biggest jackpot that day.

The winner's name was not announced.

The ticket was sold at Grampy's General Store at 148 King St. in Hanover. The store will get a $1,000 bonus for the sale.

The winner was among 587 people who won $600 or more in the state lottery on Thursday. Click here to see the list of winners.

