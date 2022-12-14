Tractor-Trailer Crash With Injuries Reported On I-495 North In Tewksbury

A multi-car crash with reported injuries has traffic jammed on I-495 in Tewksbury, officials said.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer was reported near Exit 94 on I-495 North around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter.

Traffic was jammed between Exit 92 and Route 133 in Tewksbury as a result, MassDOT reports. Only the breakdown lane was opened as a result.

Drivers were being told to seek an alternate route. No official word on injuries.

