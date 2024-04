Paul Surinder won the massive windfall playing the "Waves of Cash" $5 scratch-off game. There is still one $1 million ticket for that game in circulation.

Surinder opted to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. He didn't say how he would spend the cash.

He bought the winning ticket at Columbia Market at 151 Columbia St. in Cambridge. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

