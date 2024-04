Anthony Junior Lopez was found behind Hot Table, where he worked.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine what caused his death.

Investigators ask anyone who saw something unusual near the 1 Worcester Road restaurant on Saturday night to contact investigators at 508-532-5923.

Framingham police, State Police, and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.