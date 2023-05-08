Fair 73°

Rocky Road: 1 Injured After Tractor-Trailer Spills Debris Across I-95 In Lexington

One person was injured following a tractor-trailer rollover crash that sent debris flying across a highway in the Greater Boston Area this week, according to officials.

A tractor-trailer carrying rocks rolled over on I-95 North in Lexington on Monday afternoon, May 8
David Cifarelli
State Troopers responded to the crash on I-95 North in Lexington on Monday afternoon, May 8, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter

The truck involved in the crash was carrying rocks, which spilled all over the highway just ahead of the afternoon rush. 

The accident shut down two left on both sides of the highway, according to MassDOT on Twitter. Traffic was delayed as crews worked to clear the scene. 

The victims injuries were unspecified. No other information was released.

