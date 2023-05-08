Rocky Road: 1 Injured After Tractor-Trailer Spills Debris Across I-95 In Lexington

State Troopers responded to the crash on I-95 North in Lexington on Monday afternoon, May 8, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter.

The truck involved in the crash was carrying rocks, which spilled all over the highway just ahead of the afternoon rush.

The accident shut down two left on both sides of the highway, according to MassDOT on Twitter. Traffic was delayed as crews worked to clear the scene.

The victims injuries were unspecified. No other information was released.

