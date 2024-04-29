Ryan Sweatt was previously charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation in the April 6 killing of Destini Decoff, 26 of Milford, the prosecutor said.

Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 when he argued with people in another car. When they stopped and got out of their vehicle, Sweatt made a U-turn and crashed into Decoff, the prosecutor said.

Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Decoff leaves behind a 7-year-old son. A funeral was held for her earlier this month, her obituary said.

