$100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Watertown

The $100,000 ticket was sold on Sunday, April 28, at Convenience Plus at 99 School Street in Watertown.

The name of the winner was not released. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus.

The player won by correctly guessing all five numbers in the daily "Mass Cash" drawing.

The winning numbers were: 13, 15, 19, 25, 33.

They were one of 111 people who won $650 or more in the state lottery on Sunday.

Click here to see a list of the winners.

