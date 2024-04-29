Overcast 46°

SHARE

$100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Watertown

It was a lucky weekend for one Bay Stater who won $100,000 in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Convenience Plus at 99 School Street in Watertown&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

Convenience Plus at 99 School Street in Watertown     

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The $100,000 ticket was sold on Sunday, April 28, at Convenience Plus at 99 School Street in Watertown. 

The name of the winner was not released. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus. 

The player won by correctly guessing all five numbers in the daily "Mass Cash" drawing. 

The winning numbers were: 13, 15, 19, 25, 33. 

They were one of 111 people who won $650 or more in the state lottery on Sunday. 

Click here to see a list of the winners. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE