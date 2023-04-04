Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Teen Arrested For Shooting 26-Year-Old To Death In Boston Months Ago: Police
Police & Fire

Westford 30-Year-Old Man Dies In Single-Car Crash: Police

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
A Westford police SUV.
A Westford police SUV. Photo Credit: Westford Police Department

The cause of a single-vehicle crash that claimed a man's life is under investigation, police say. 

A 30-year-old Westford man died at the scene of the crash that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, according to Westford Police Captain James Peloquin. 

The driver was the long occupant inside the vehicle. His immediate family was out of state at the time of the crash, Peloquin said, so his identity has not yet been released. 

Massachusetts State Police also responded to the scene of the crash, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office was notified. 

The incident is currently under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.