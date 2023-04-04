Westford 30-Year-Old Man Dies In Single-Car Crash: Police

The cause of a single-vehicle crash that claimed a man's life is under investigation, police say.

A 30-year-old Westford man died at the scene of the crash that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, according to Westford Police Captain James Peloquin.

The driver was the long occupant inside the vehicle. His immediate family was out of state at the time of the crash, Peloquin said, so his identity has not yet been released.

Massachusetts State Police also responded to the scene of the crash, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office was notified.

The incident is currently under investigation.

