Sarah Wooten Was Handling Shotgun When it Went Off: DA

A 23-year-old Billerica woman is accused of shooting her friend in the face over the weekend while handling a shotgun, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
Sarah Wooten is charged with assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm in a dwelling in the Saturday, May 11, shooting, the Middlesex District Attorney said. 

Police were called to the home on Buckingham Drive to reports of a woman being shot in the face inside the house. The injured woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for life-threatening injuries, the prosecutor said. 

Investigators believe Wooten was handling a shotgun owned by her boyfriend when the gun went off and shot the woman. 

Wooten was being held on a $15,000 bail, authorities said. She will return to court on July 10. 

