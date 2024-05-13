Sarah Wooten is charged with assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm in a dwelling in the Saturday, May 11, shooting, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

Police were called to the home on Buckingham Drive to reports of a woman being shot in the face inside the house. The injured woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for life-threatening injuries, the prosecutor said.

Investigators believe Wooten was handling a shotgun owned by her boyfriend when the gun went off and shot the woman.

Wooten was being held on a $15,000 bail, authorities said. She will return to court on July 10.

