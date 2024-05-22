Fair 86°

1 Killed In Marlborough House Fire

A housefire in Marlborough on Wednesday morning, May 22, claimed the life of one person, authorities said. 

Marlborough fire truck

 Photo Credit: Marlborough Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Firefighters were called to the 66 Nolan Way home just before 8:30 a.m. to find fire coming from the back left corner of the single-family house, the state Fire Marshals Office said. 

Crews forced their way inside and found an adult man dead. Authorities did not release his name as they are still notifying his next of kin. 

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes. 

Investigators believe the fire began in the living room on the home's first floor, but what sparked the blaze is unclear. 

The man's body was turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death. 

