29-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed Walking Through Cambridge Parking Lot: Police

A box truck hit and killed a 29-year-old pedestrian as he crossed through a parking lot in Cambridge earlier this week, authorities said.

Matthew Barker was in a lot off State Street near Massachusetts Avenue Thursday night, Sept. 1, around 8:30 when a box truck for a local restaurant crashed into him, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. It's unclear what caused the wreck.

Responders rushed Barker to an area hospital for treatment, but doctors couldn't save his life. The truck driver, a man in his 20s, remained at the scene, authorities said. The prosecutor did not release his name.

Cambridge police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the fatal crash.

