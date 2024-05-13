Everett Woman's Death Caused By Medical Procedure Performed At Somerville House: DA

Police were called to the 35-year-old's Bucknam Street home on Friday, May 10, to reports of a person in medical distress. Paramedics rushed her to CHA Everett, where she was pronounced dead, the Middlesex District Attorney said. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy to determine what caused the woman's death.

Detectives began investigating the woman's death and linked it to an unregulated liposuction facility operated out of a home in Somerville, WCVB reported.

Police found a second woman who'd also gotten the procedure at the home location, and she was rushed to a Boston hospital, where she remains undergoing treatment, the prosecutor said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this unauthorized medical practice or about the death to contact Somerville Police at (617) 625-1600 or Massachusetts State Police Detectives at 781-897-6600.

