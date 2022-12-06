Family IDs 37-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Lowell Basement Freezer: Report

A 37-year-old man who was found dead in a basement freezer at a Lowell home has been identified by his family as John Wayne Potter, NBC10 Boston reports.

While not officially identified, Potter's body was found in a chest freezer at a home on Coburn Street in Lowell on Friday, Dec. 2, the outlet reports. This was one day after he was reported missing by Lowell Police.

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry are facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Potter, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

"I can't even sleep, I can't shut my eyes, because all I see is whoever is bashing Johnny's head," his stepmother, Donna Potter told NBC10 Boston. "It's terrible, it's a terrible, terrible feeling."

Lowell Police performed a well-being check at the house last week which led to the acquisition of a search warrant and the subsequent discovery of Porter's body. The body showed signs of having been restrained, Middlesex District Attorney’s office stated.

Burke and Perry told police that they tied him to a chair but that a third person strangled Potter with a cord, however no third party was actually involved, Boston25 reports. The duo moved then the body to the freezer where authorities believe it stayed for over a week, NBC10 Boston reports.

"Johnny was an amazing man, full of love, gentle and kind, with a smile that could light up the whole room," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. "A bright spark in this world, John touched the lives of so many and he will be missed dearly by all."

Potter's younger sister Tabitha was also murdered at the age of 11 more than two decades ago, NBC10 Boston reports. Her body was found raped, strangled and partially buried in a park in Lowell in 1999, the outlet continued.

The investigation is ongoing and the death is being treated as suspicious. People can donate to the family by clicking here.

