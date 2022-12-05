Contact Us
Victim's Body In Lowell Kidnapping Case Kept In Freezer For Week: Report

Morgan Gonzales
Morgan Gonzales
Lowell Police
Lowell Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Lowell Police Department

The two Lowell residents charged with kidnapping a 37-year-old man found dead last week kept their victim's body in a chest freezer for a week, according to Boston25.  

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38 and of Lowell, were charged with kidnapping after the man's body was found inside their home on Coburn Street, as previously reported by Daily Voice

Lowell Police performed a well-being check at the house on Friday, Dec. 2, which led to the acquisition of a search warrant and the subsequent discovery of the body. 

The body showed signs of having been restrained, the press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office stated.

According to Boston 25 News, Burke and Perry told police that they tied him to a chair but that a third person strangled the victim with a cord. The duo moved the victim to the freezer because the third person held them at gunpoint, the pair claim. 

The man's identity has yet to be released as well as the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing and the death is being treated as suspicious. 

