Officer Paul Tracey was killed on Dec. 6 while managing traffic at a National Grid job site. Utility employee Roderick "Kito" Jackson was also killed when a man crashed into them and kept driving.

Running 4 Heroes created the fundraiser to benefit Tracey's family. The organization raises money for first responders killed in the line of duty. The group has raised more than $1,000 of its $15,000 goal as of Friday afternoon, Dec. 15.

Over the next two weeks, 100% of the funds we raise as part of this beneficiary fundraising effort will be given back to the Tracey family. Your support truly matters during this difficult time, and we thank you for your contribution towards this effort.

Tracey was a 28-year-old veteran of the Waltham Police Department who left behind a wife and two children.

A GoFundMe for the family of Roderick Jackson has raised more than $70,000 as of Friday.

Peter Simon, age 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, is accused of crashing a stolen Ford F-150 into the men as they worked on a National Grid job site on Totten Pond Road.

Investigators said Simon hit multiple vehicles before jumping out of the truck and stealing a responding police cruiser at knifepoint. He crashed that car on Winter Street and tried to run away but was quickly captured.

Simon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter, armed robbery, and seven other charges. He is being held without bond, authorities said.

