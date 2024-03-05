'Amazing Race': Waltham Father, Daughter Team Join Sprint Around World In CBS Reality Contest

Chris Foster, a 60-year-old receptionist, and his 27-year-old marketing manager daughter Mary Cardona-Foster, both of Waltham, hope to beat 12 other couples to be the first to circumnavigate the globe.

The new season of "The Amazing Race" begins on Wednesday, March 13, at 9:30 p.m. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The 90-minute debut episode will air after the latest episode from the 46th season of Survivor, which also features two contestants from Massachusetts.

The race begins in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and will feature rally car racing in Argentina, swimming through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic, and seeing Rhianna's childhood home in Barbados.

The Fosters will have stiff competition. Former NFL journeyman wide receiver Rod Gardner and his wife Leticia, two firefighters from Wisconsin, and a pair of US Air Force pilots will be among the contestants this season.

“This season of 'The Amazing Race' features a cast of adventurous thrill-seekers. We always want to challenge our cast and surprise our viewers, so we are excited to travel to two new countries along the route,” said executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri in a news release. “The 90-minute episodes are returning, which really allows us to delve into the countries on the route and get to know our amazing cast. We are ready for a global adventure like never before.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.