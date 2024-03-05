Westfield Native Stuns Judges In Big Return To NBC's 'The Voice' (Video)

To NBC's "The Voice," that is (scroll for video).

The 22-year-old singer from Westfield appeared on Season 20 of the show in 2021, but her audition back then fell flat.

Things couldn't be more different for Curbelo this time around.

On Monday, March 4, she returned to "The Voice" and performed "Stand By Me" with her guitar for judges Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay.

All four judges whipped around to see a beaming Curbelo.

The first was Legend, who was quick to note he was "keenly aware" he did not turn his chair for Curbelo in 2021.

"I feel like you're just ready now," the EGOT-winner said, noting Curbelo's voice has brightness and charisma.

"I would love to work with you and I would love to have you on Team Legend."

McEntire asked Curbelo the difference between her 2021 audition and now: "Confidence," Curbelo said.

Curbelo ultimately chose Dan + Shay as her coaches.

"She's exactly what we were waiting for," they said.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m.

