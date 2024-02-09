'Survivor': Acton Man, Boston Student Will Compete In Popular CBS Reality Competition Series

Charlie Davis, a 26-year-old law student in Boston, and 41-year-old Bhanu Gopal of Acton are competing in the 46th season of the popular CBS reality competition set in Fiji.

A two-hour series premiere is set for Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.

Davis, a Manchester By The Sea native, described himself as fun-loving and competitive in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He's also tenacious.

Davis said he walked on to his college's cross country team, and despite injuring both legs in competition, he helped lead the team to become one of the top in the country.

Gopal is an IT analyst who marks becoming a US citizen as his greatest accomplishment, he told the entertainment magazine.

He believes the attribute that will help him the most in the show is his ability to quickly adjust to his environment. It's an outgrowth of how he's lived his life.

"My friends have often called me adaptable and independent because I’ve lived alone in many different cities," he told Entertainment Weekly.

While they are competing against players from across the country, their biggest competition won't be in Fiji. He'll be home in Boston, watching with the rest of the nation.

Rob Mariano, better known as Boston Rob, is considered one of the best competitors in "Survivor" history. He's been on the show six times and won Season 22 named "Survivor: Redemption Island."

Anyone from Massachusetts who competes in the show is compared to Mariano.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.