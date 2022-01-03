Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Franklin County Crash

A woman was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts.

It took place around 12:20 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, on Route 21 in Franklin County in Bernardston, said the Massachusetts State Police.

When troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2015 Cadillac SRX had left the roadway on the right and crashed into a guardrail and then into a line of trees, state police said.

The driver, identified as Holly Hanley, age 60, from Burlington Vermont, and her passenger a 24-year old woman from Essex Junction, Vermont were transported to Baystate Franklin Hospital where Hanley was pronounced dead, state police said.

The passenger sustained minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The exact cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.