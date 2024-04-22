Cory Menard, of Granby, pleaded guilty to vehicle homicide while operating negligently and under the influence of alcohol; and reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

A judge sentenced him to two and a half years in prison with two years of probation once he's released, the prosecutor said.

Katelyn Gress, 28, of Granby, died in the violent crash near the intersection of Pleasant and Barton streets in Granby on July 1. She left behind an 8-year-old daughter named Aubrey whom she had with Menard.

Gress's family asked for leniency in Menard's sentence for the sake of their child, the prosecutor said.

Menard told the court that he and Gress had been drinking at a bar in South Hadley that night and left around 1 a.m., the prosecutor said. He got behind the wheel of his Jeep Grand Cherokee and lost control of the SUV about 15 minutes later.

The Jeep hit a mailbox and two telephone poles before rolling over multiple times and crashing into an oncoming car, injuring the driver, the prosecutor said.

Gress was in the passenger seat.

Gress's obituary said she was studying nursing at Springfield Technical Community College. She was supposed to graduate this year, her family said.

Her family wrote in her obituary that she made people feel special and would have been a compassionate nurse.

She loved to climb on the rocks, trying to find a new treasure to share with everyone. Katie will be truly missed by all who knew her. She had a way of making everyone she met feel important and loved by her. She brought sunshine everywhere she went.

Menard must forfeit his license for 15 years, and he will have to refrain from drinking alcohol while on probation.

“This was a tragic and preventable crash,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington.

