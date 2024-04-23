Taaniel Herberger-Brown is being held on a fugitive from justice warrant in Albany County, following his arrest, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Greenfield police were called to a Chapman Street apartment on Monday after neighbors called to complain about a horrific smell coming from the home. Officers found the body lying in one of the rooms.

Herberger-Brown had previously lived in that apartment, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities have not released the victim's name, and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating how they died.

Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Herberger-Brown in his car at a parking garage at the airport just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, after Greenfield police contacted them, authorities said.

Police did not say when he would return to Massachusetts for trial.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.