Christopher Hairston, lastly of Pittsfield, was found inside the apartment on Chapman Street after neighbors called police to report a disgusting smell coming from inside, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. It's unclear how long he had been dead before he was located.

Taaniel Herberger-Brown, 42, who used to live at that apartment, was arrested and will be charged with murder, the prosecutor said.

Police arrested him Tuesday at Albany International Airport in New York on a fugitive from justice warrant. It's unclear when he will be returned to Massachusetts and be charged with murder, the prosecutor said.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Hairston to determine the cause of death.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.