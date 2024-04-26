Light Rain 44°

Christopher Hairston ID'd As Body Found In Greenfield Home

A 35-year-old Berkshire County man has been identified as the body found dead inside a home in Greenfield on Monday, April 22, authorities announced. 

Christopher Hairston, lastly of Pittsfield, was found inside the apartment on Chapman Street after neighbors called police to report a disgusting smell coming from inside, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. It's unclear how long he had been dead before he was located. 

Taaniel Herberger-Brown, 42, who used to live at that apartment, was arrested and will be charged with murder, the prosecutor said. 

Police arrested him Tuesday at Albany International Airport in New York on a fugitive from justice warrant. It's unclear when he will be returned to Massachusetts and be charged with murder, the prosecutor said.  

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Hairston to determine the cause of death. 

