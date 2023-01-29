'Innocent Bystander' Killed In Holyoke Mall Shooting: DA

One person is dead and a suspect is in police custody following a shooting at a mall in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said.

Holyoke Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Holyoke Mall, located at 50 Holyoke Street in Holyoke, just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim who was also determined to be the suspected shooter. He was taken into police custody, Gulluni said. Videos posted to social media capture the moment shoppers realize that a shooting had just occurred.

Meanwhile, police found another gunshot victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. They were said to be "an innocent bystander" who witnessed a confrontation between two other people, Gulluni said. Their identity was not released.

The District Attorney said there is not ongoing threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.