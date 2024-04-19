Robert Papalardo died Thursday night, April 18, after paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center following the shooting in Chicopee just before 6:30 p.m., the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said.

An initial investigation found that Papalardo tried to rob the Zain’s Smoke Shop & Convenience on Montgomery Street when shots were fired, police said. Officers did not say if Papalardo was armed.

No one else was injured. Police did not say who pulled the trigger.

Chicopee police are investigating the incident.

