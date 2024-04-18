Nazier Grandison, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a judge sentenced him to three to four years in prison for the 2022 crash in Chicopee, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday, April 18. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of six to nine years behind bars.

Nickolas Weichel, 34, of Chicopee, had just left the Rumbleseat Bar and Grill on Oct. 8, 2022, and was crossing Springfield Street when Grandison crashed into him at speeds over 70 mph, authorities said.

The speed limit in the 400 block of Springfield St., where the crash happened, is 30 mph.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said Grandison acted with "gross negligence" and tore a family apart.

“Given the defendant’s gross recklessness and its tragic outcome, my office pursued the charge of manslaughter for this conduct and sought a stringent punishment. But, no matter the conclusion of this criminal case, Mr. Weichel’s family will never be made whole and will forever grieve his loss."

Gulluni thanked Assistant District Attorney and Chief of the Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit James Forsyth and the Chicopee police for their efforts to get justice for the Weichel family.

Weichel's friends started a GoFundMe for his wife days after his death. They hoped to raise $25,000, but they topped out far above that at $31,000.

That outpouring of support likely had a lot to do with Nickolas' dedication, loyalty, and compassion for his friends and family, they said.

Nick is a beloved son, husband, brother, and friend to many of us. Nick will always be remembered by his contagious laugh and smile that made him the center of every room he entered. Nick was courageous, and brave he never backed down for what he believed was right. Nick would always show up when you needed him, if you needed his help he was one phone call away from dropping whatever he was doing at the time to help.

