Victim Dies From Wounds In Chicopee Convenience Store Shooting

A person who was shot on Thursday, April 18, at a Hampden County convenience store has died, authorities said. 

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Zain’s Smoke Shop & Convenience on Montgomery Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital where they died later that night, Chicopee police said. 

Police have released few details about the shooting or the victim. 

Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the community. 

Chicopee police are investigating the killing. 

Follow the Daily Voice for updates on this developing story. 

