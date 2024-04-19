Victim Dies From Wounds In Chicopee Convenience Store Shooting

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Zain’s Smoke Shop & Convenience on Montgomery Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital where they died later that night, Chicopee police said.

Police have released few details about the shooting or the victim.

Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Chicopee police are investigating the killing.

