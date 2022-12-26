Contact Us
Lynnfield Family Displaced By 2-Alarm Early Morning Christmas Fire: Officials

David Cifarelli
Lynnfield Fire Department
Photo Credit: Lynnfield Fire Department on Facebook

A family of five was displaced after a fire broke out at their Lynnfield home in the early morning hours of Christmas, officials said. 

Crews responded to the fire in the basement of 190 Summer Street around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, according to the Lynnfield Fire Department on Facebook

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the basement and around the chimney as the flames had spread up the first and second floors. The fire was upgraded to two alarms as a result.

While the family was able to safely exit the home unscathed, they were displaced because of smoke and fire damage to the home, Lynnfield Fire said. The fire is under investigation. 

