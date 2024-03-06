Boyfriend Killed Woman In Haverhill Murder-Suicide: Report

Loren Marino, 24, of Haverhill, and Austin Amaral, 24, of North Providence, Rhode Island, were found shot to death at a home at 195 Broadway when police were called to perform a welfare check, the Essex County District Attorney said.

MassLive reported that Amaral was the one who pulled the trigger, according to the prosecutor's office.

An obituary for Loren said she was a dedicated "mental healthcare professional at Anodyne Medical Services" who was the "life of the party."

Online memorials have flooded in for Loren since the slaying.

Friends wrote that she was a "beautiful talented, driven, hardworking, wonderful fun young loving woman that brought (a) bright light to the room."

Others said they were unable to understand the motives behind the killing or that Loren was taken from them.

Friends also found foster homes for Loren's two beloved dogs — Darla and Spanky.

A public memorial for Loren is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish in Seekonk.

