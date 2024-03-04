Haverhill Slayings Ruled Murder-Suicide; Family, Friends Remember Woman Killed

Loren Marino, 24, of Haverhill, and Austin Amaral, 24, of North Providence, Rhode Island, were found at a home at 195 Broadway on Sunday, March 3, when police were called to perform a welfare check, the Essex County District Attorney said.

Both had been shot. It's unclear who fired the weapon.

The two were dating, the prosecutor's office said.

Multiple people posted memorials to Loren Marino on social media.

Posts on Loren's Facebook page said she planned to become a registered nurse and was excited about buying a new SUV.

Friends are organizing foster homes for Loren's two beloved dogs — Darla and Spanky.

The killings remain under investigation.

