Boston Woman Drowns Scuba Diving In Rockport

Sara Elizabeth Nivens was found late Saturday afternoon, July 22, near the Dry Salvages Rock about two miles northwest of the town, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. She had been on a two-day trip with her dad diving off a charter boat.

Authorities pulled Nivens' body from the water and took her to Addison Gilbert Hospital and later taken to Lahey Hospital Medical Center in Burlington, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Rockport police, the Massachusetts State Dive Team, and the Essex County DA's Office is investigating the death.

