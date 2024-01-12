Andrew Sorrento, 35, had nearly two dozen photos and seven videos saved on his cell phone showing child sexual abuse material, including some images of children under 12 years old, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Investigators identified Sorrento as a person they believed was sending child sexual abuse material in July 2022. Authorities found photos and videos on devices when they searched his Salem home in December 2022.

He shared those images and videos through social media and in text messages, the prosecutor said.

Sorrento pleaded guilty in October 2023.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, prosecutors said.

