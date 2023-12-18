Cambridge Man Gets 5 Years For Buying More Than 2,000 Sexual Images Of Kids Ages 2-12: Feds

David H. Chang pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography in September, the US Attorney General for Massachusetts said.

Police began investigating Chang in 2021 when they traced Bitcoin cryptocurrency that had been used to buy child sexual abuse material on the dark web back to him, the prosecutor said. Investigators found 1,700 images and 360 videos — some up to 50 minutes in length — that featured children from 2 years old to as old as 12 on his electric devices.

A court will decide how much he must repay his victims at a later date.

