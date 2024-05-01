On Monday afternoon, officers were called at around 12:20 p.m. to investigate a reported crash involving 35-year-old Hagerstown resident Francis Walter, who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Wilson Boulevard and US Route 11.

Police say that Walter was heading east through the intersection when he was struck by a car making a left turn from Wilson Boulevard toward the southbound lanes of Virginia Avenue.

Walter was rushed to Meritus Health in east Hagerstown, where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.

It was the second fatal motorcycle crash in Hagerstown in the month of April alone.

A graduate of Linganore High School in Frederick, friends and family are now reminiscing about Walter's life as they hope to rally his community to support his mother following his death.

"One of his best moments in his life was playing the drums in high school when he went to New York to play in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and to Disney with the school band," organizers of a GoFundMe on behalf of his family, said.

An operations supervisor for FedEx Ground, friends say that Walter loved video games, Dungeon and Dragons, anime, and Disney movies.

"He loved being Native American and was such a good friend with a heart of gold," they continued. "(He) loved to be goofy and making people laugh with his corky personality.

"(He wasn't afraid to try new things, such as being introduced to LARPing."

Friends say that any funds donated will go to support his family and cover the unexpected funeral costs.

"We hit $1,500 ... Thank you everyone who has given, this will help his mom out a lot," they added. "I know she appreciates everything, and I'm sure Francis is happy everyone (is) helping out."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

