Bystanders Help Neighbor Out Of Burning Home In Maryland

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Monday, April 22, crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department were called to the 700 block of Chestnut Street following reports of a house fire with people trapped inside a two-story home.

Upon arrival, officials say that firefighters were met by flames coming from several windows on the second floor, with one resident already safely outside and another being assisted by bystanders to get out of the home.

Both were taken to Meritus Medical Center by paramedics for treatment and evaluation of their injuries.

Investigators say that crews encountered a large fire on the second floor that spread into the soffit area around the front and side of the house, with very little extension into the attic.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by the Hagerstown City Fire Marshal's Office. There is expected to be a fire department presence in the area on Tuesday.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.