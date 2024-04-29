Hagerstown resident Cleo Hermon Brown, 50, was apprehended in Harrisburg late on Sunday afternoon in connection to the death of Renee Elizabeth Shoemaker, authorities announced.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on April 28, officers from the Hagerstown Police Department were called to conduct a welfare check in the 400 block of McDowell Avenue, where they found Shoemaker's body in the home she shared with Brown.

According to investigators, the fatal incident is believed to be domestic in nature and Brown was taken into custody in Pennsylvania, where he is awaiting extradition back to Maryland to face charges that include first- and second-degree homicide, as well as other offenses.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and HPD will work hard to bring justice to the victim, family and friends," the Hagerstown Police's Department posted on social media.

No details about his next court appearance have been released by police. He's being held at the Dauphin County Prison on a $500,000 bond, according to prison records.

