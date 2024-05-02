Poorly Placed Portable Space Heater To Blame For Hagerstown House Blaze: Fire Officials

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Monday, April 22, crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department were called to the 700 block of Chestnut Street following reports of a house fire with people trapped inside a two-story home.

Upon arrival, officials say that firefighters were met by flames coming from several windows on the second floor, with one resident already safely outside and another being assisted by bystanders to get out of the home.

Both were taken to Meritus Medical Center by paramedics for treatment and evaluation of their injuries. Both have since been discharged.

Investigators say that crews encountered a large fire on the second floor that spread into the soffit area around the front and side of the house, with very little extension into the attic.

On Thursday, May 2, investigators said that the fire was determined to be accidental, and caused by a portable space heater that was being used too close to combustibles.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.