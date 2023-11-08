Man Who Ran Down Adults Carrying Infant Also Assaulted Pedestrian, St. Mary's, Sheriff Says

California resident Sylvester Kenneth Price, 22, has been arrested and charged with a host of charges following an incident last week where he seemingly sped up while before striking a pedestrian in Valley Lee.

Shortly before noon on Friday, Nov. 3, deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called to the 43000 block of Main Way Road after a pedestrian was struck by a driver who later assaulted assaulted him.

Investigators say that Price "appeared to accelerate his vehicle and drive it toward two adults, one of whom was carrying an infant." One man was struck, and after the crash, Price allegedly got out and began to physically assault him before fleeing the scene.

He didn't get far.

The incident was taken over by the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division, and Price was identified as the probable driver and an arrest was issued for his arrest, the agency announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Price was charged with three counts each of:

Attempted first-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault.

He is being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

