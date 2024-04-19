Trevone Damone Butler, 33, is behind bars after deputies recovered suspected drugs, paraphernalia, and an unserialized lower receiver for a regulated firearm during a search and seizure.

Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office arrested Butler on Thursday, April 18 in the 46000 block of Admiral Lane in Lexington Park following an investigation into his dealings.

During the initial search, detectives recovered cash, suspected crack cocaine, and a digital scale with residue from what is believed to be a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS). They also found a privately manufactured lower receiver for an AR-15-style rifle.

A search of his vehicle also led to the recovery of Ketamine, crack cocaine, and additional paraphernalia, which was "in sufficient quantities and packaged in a manner indicative of an in tent to distribute."

Butler was charged with:

Two counts of CDS: Possession with intent to distribute;

CDS: Possession of firearms during a drug trafficking crime;

CDS: Possession of firearms;

CDS: Possession of production equipment;

Illegal firearm possession by an individual with a felony conviction;

Related weapons offenses.

He is being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

