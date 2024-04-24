The Maryland Fire Marshal says that an employee was working on a vehicle inside Champion Used Auto Parts in the 45000 block of Usher Lane in Drayden when a fire ignited, leaving him with burns to his upper body.

He was airlifted by a State Police helicopter to Washington Hospital Center for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening burns.

The incident was reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. on April 23.

Upwards of 100 firefighters from the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and nearby agencies needed approximately two hours two get the fire under control, but the building is considered a complete loss.

Investigators say that the fire caused an estimated $1.1 million in damage. It was determined to be accidental in nature.

