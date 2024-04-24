Firefighters were called to battle a blaze shortly before 4 a.m. on April 24 in the 17500 block of Whitestone Drive in Tall Timbers, when smoke detectors alerted the sleeping residents to a fire that had broken out on the front porch.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, they were able to escape through a back door and alerted the authorities. It took approximately 70 firefighters from multiple agencies an estimated 90 minutes to get the fire under control, but not before it tore through the home.

It caused an estimated $1.3 million in damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews in the had a busy 24 hours, responding to the house fire hours after Champion Used Auto Parts was burned to the ground and an employee had to be airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of burns.

Both fires remain under investigation in St. Mary's County.

