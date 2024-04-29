Cobb Island resident Autumn Leighanne Compton has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Mechanicsville over the weekend after striking a truck being driven by 24-year-old North Beach native Zachary Joseph WIlburn, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's office said that the initial investigation into the crash determined that Compton's Honda attempted to make a left-hand turn from Mechanicsville Road onto southbound Budds Creek Road, where she failed to yield the right of way to Wilburn's Chevy, which was heading north on the roadway.

Compton was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Wilburn's pick-up truck was also taken by paramedics to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

According to investigators, speed does not appear to be a factor in the fatal crash, which remains under investigation by the sheriff's office's Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Compton's death has left her family stunned and a community shocked.

Anyone with details about the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Cpl. Rachael Roszell at the agency by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8108.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.