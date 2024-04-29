Deputy Donald Anthony Shubrooks, 29, was arrested over the weekend and charged with second-degree assault for an incident that was reported on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on April 27, investigators say that Shubrooks contacted the sheriff's office and advised a dispatcher that he had been in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, prompting an investigation.

According to investigators, it was determined that Shubrooks and his girlfriend had an argument, which escalated into a physical altercation, ending with the victim leaving the residence but returning after deputies arrived.

Shubrooks was arrested without incident and taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending a bond hearing.

The woman sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

St. Mary's County Sheriff Steve Hall said that that under the agency's policy, "the Office of Professional Responsibilities has initiated a separate administrative investigation to identify violations of agency policies or procedures."

Shubrooks, assigned to the Patrol Division since August 2020, has been placed on emergency suspension with pay pending the outcome of both investigations.

