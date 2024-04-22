Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office busted two men with drugs and cash during a pair of separate traffic stops on Monday morning, officials say.

Lexington Park resident Karim Martinez Bouarfa, 27, and 54-year-old Arcel Lamont Hall, of Lusby, were both arrested by deputies approximately three hours apart on April 22 as the agency made several proactive traffic stops.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning, Hall was stopped in a 2021 Nissan Versa in the area of Pleasant Mill Drive and Great Mills Road in Great Mills for reported equipment and traffic violations.

During the stop, officials say that they spotted controlled dangerous substance (CDS)-related items in the vehicle, and further investigation led to the seizure of suspected heroin and suboxone, a bottle of urine containing an enzyme suspected of being used to tamper with drug tests, and paraphernalia with suspected CDS residue.

Hours later, shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Monday, a second stop was conducted at the intersection of Chancellors Run Road and Combs Aud Way in Lexington Park, where Bouarfa was caught in a Ford Explorer with suspected quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine, suboxone pills, a large amount of cash, a digital scale, and a bottle of urine.

Hall was charged with CDS: possession- not marijuana, CDS: possession of paraphernalia, and related offenses. Bouarfa was charged on four counts of CDS: possession of not cannabis, three counts of CDS: possession of paraphernalia and additional offenses.

Both are being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center as they await bond hearings.

