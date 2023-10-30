Two Arrested For Murder After Dead Body Found With Gunshot, Stab Wounds In Laurel Park: Police

Fort Washington residents Kenneth Elwood Smith, 54, and Lamont Scott, 18, are facing murder charges after Thomas' dead body was found in a park with stabbing and gunshot wounds near a second victim who suffered less serious injuries.

At around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, officers from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police were called to a park in the 2300 block of Old Fort Road in Laurel, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, Smith, Scott, and Thomas got into a dispute, during which the two fatally assaulted the latter, none of whom were believed to be known to one another.

Smith was charged with second-degree murder, Scott was charged with first-degree murder, and each will face related charges for their roles in the fatal incident.

Both are being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

