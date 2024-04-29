Timothy Walton was taken into custody following a months-long investigation into the possession and distribution of child porn by the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children that was launched in November last year.

According to police, federal and state authorities executed a search warrant at his Prince George's County residence, where they seized multiple electronic devices that had multiple images of illicit materials involving minors.

The Capitol Heights resident was arrested shortly after 5:45 a.m on Monday and charged with four counts of possession and one count of distribution of child pornography.

An investigation into Walton is ongoing.

